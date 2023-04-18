Remains of four persons gone missing in 1990s war identified

Podijeli :

PIXSELL/ Davor Javorovic - Ilustracija

The identification of the remains of four persons from the eastern towns of Vukovar and Berak, gone missing in the 1991-95 war in Croatia, was carried out at the Dr Juraj Njavro Memorial Hospital in Vukovar, and the procedure was attended by the victims' families and War Veterans Minister Tomo Medved.

Speaking to reporters after the identification, which was confirmed by the victims’ family members, the minister said that the victims were four men – three civilians and one defender, all killed in 1991.

Their remains were exhumed at the Sarviz Dola locality near the village of Berak in the area of Vukovar in February and March this year. The remains of at least ten persons have been exhumed at that location so far.

The process of identification of other remains will continue as results of DNA analyses are obtained, and families will be invited to attend the identifications, Medved said.

Croatia is still looking for 1,812 persons gone missing in its war of independence, including 509 from Vukovar-Srijem County.