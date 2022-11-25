Report: Croatia’s GDP growth slows down to 5.2 pct in Q3 2022

Podijeli :

Source: Image by Firmbee from Pixabay

Croatia's GDP grew in Q3 2022 5.2 percent year-on-year, slowing down from 8.7 percent recorded in Q2 2022, the state agency Hina said on Friday, citing a preliminary report published by the state statistics bureau on their website.

The slowdow “indicates that the momentum ‘after a robust recovery from the coronavirus crisis’ is abating,” Hina observed astutely. Croatia’s GDP has been posting positive growth figures for the past six quarters in a row.

Household spending went up 5.6 percent year-on-year. In the Q2 2022 it increased by 7.8 percent year-on-year. Exports of goods and services jumped by 23.3 percent, with exports of goods up by 37 percent and the export of services up by 18.4 percent. The imports of goods and services grew by 30.5 percent, with the imports of goods up by 33.4 percent and services by 15.3 percent year-on-year.

State spending increased too, by 1.3 percent year-on-year, after shrinking by 2.2 percent year-on-year in Q2 2022. Seasonally adjusted GDP in Q3 increased by 5.5 percent year-on-year, but was down 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Meanwhile, European Union’s overall GDP grew by 2.4 percent year-on-year in Q3 2022, and 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter.