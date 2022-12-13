Report: Croatia’s survey unemployment rate at 6.7 pct

Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock

A total of 1.7 million Croatians had jobs in Q3 2022, and 123,000 were registered as jobless in the same period, and the so-called survey unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, the state news platform Hina said on Tuesday, citing data released by the state statistics bureau.

The survey found that out of 134,000 unemployed Croatians, some 70 percent, or 94,000, were registered with the state employment service HZZ.

And out of 109,000 jobseekers registered with the HZZ, nearly a quarter, or some 25,000 “did not meet international unemployment criteria,” Hina said, without explaining what this means.

The survey showed that in Q3 2022 some 3.5 million Croatians were of a working age (aged 15 and over), of whom 1.7 million had jobs, 123,000 were unemployed, and 1.68 million were classified as “inactive.”

Among the inactive population, 77,000 said they would like to work but were not looking for a job, while 1.2 million did not want to work because of old age, poor health, or low education level.

Hina did not compare the most recent survey unemployment rate to previous periods.