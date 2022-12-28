Report: Industrial turnover in October up 21 pct year-on-year

Podijeli :

Source: Klaus/Pexels

The total working-day adjusted industrial turnover in Croatia in October 2022, as compared to October 2021, increased by 21.0 percent, the state news platform Hina said on Wednesday, citing the state statistics bureau website.

It increased by 21.2 percent on the domestic market and by 20.6 percent on the non-domestic market on the year. Compared to September 2022, it decreased by 1.6 percent on the domestic market and by 6.2 percent on the non-domestic market.

In October 2022, as compared to September 2022, the total turnover of Energy decreased by 25.7 percent and of Non-durable consumer goods by 4.4 percent, while the total turnover of Capital goods increased by 8.4 percent, of Durable consumer goods by 4.2 percent and Intermediate goods by 1.3 percent.

In October 2022, as compared to October 2021, the sale of Energy increased by 24.5 percent, of Capital goods by 22.7 percent, Intermediate goods by 21.8 percent, Non-durable consumer goods by 18.8 percent, and Durable consumer goods by 11.0 percent.