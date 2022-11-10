Report: Prices of farming goods in Q2 2022 jump 22.1 pct year-on-year

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

In the Q2 2022 average producer prices of farming goods increased by 22.1 percent year-on-year, state news agency Hina said on Thursday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

The prices of crop products were up by 22.7 percent and those of livestock, poultry and animal products by 21.3 percent. Prices increased in all groups of crop products, except in the fruits, which became 8.1 percent cheaper.

The increase in the prices of crop products was mostly affected by an increase in the prices of cereals, of 65.1 percent, vegetables, of 30.4 percent, and wine, of 9.2 percent. As for products with the largest share in cattle farming, the largest increase was recorded in the prices of cattle (of 28.6 percent), pigs (of 19.5 percent), milk (of 18.4 percent) and eggs (of 42.5 percent).

The prices of goods and services consumed in agriculture increased by 50.1 percent compared to the same quarter of 2021. This increase was mostly influenced by the increase in the prices of energy, fertilizers and animal fodder.

Energy prices went up by 90.7 percent, fertilizer prices by 189.9 percent, and animal feed by 27.5 percent. The prices of seeds and planting stock went up by 17.9 percent, prices of pesticides by 3.1 percent, and veterinary costs by 3.2 percent.