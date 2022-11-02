Report: Zagreb-based companies account for half of Croatia’s business revenues

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Eldar Nazarov

Companies based in only ten Croatian cities and towns account for two thirds of all revenues recorded by companies in the country, the state news agency Hina said on Wednesday, citing a publicly available report released by the state's Financial Agency (Fina).

In a suprise to no one, the largest corporate taxpayers were found to be concentrated in only ten cities – Zagreb, Split, Vukovar, Rijeka, Osijek, Varazdin, Velika Gorica, Sveta Nedelja, Zadar and Cakovec, accounting for 588.7 billion kuna (€78 billion) in revenues in 2021, which is 66.5 percent of all revenues posted in the country that year.

According to figures produced by Fina’s registry, there were a total of little under 75,000 businesses of all sizes based in these ten cities, which is 52 percent of all companies in Croatia, employing collectively 538,858 workers, “or 55.9 percent of all people work in the country,” Hina said, citing Fina.

Their consolidated profit in 2021 was 30.4 billion kuna (€4 billion), which is 67.7 percent of total profits generated by all companies in Croatia in 2021.

In another piece of news that came as a surprise to no one, companies based in Zagreb posted highest revenues, of 433.2 billion kuna (€57.5 billion) in total, “which is 73.6 percent of the revenues generated by companies headquartered in these ten cities and towns.” Hina did not say what Zagreb-based companies’ profits were.

This also means that businesses headquartered in Zagreb accounted for 49 percent of the entire country’s business revenues.

Hina also listed largest corporate taxpayers at each of these towns: the Ina oil and gas company in Zagreb, the Tommy retail chain in Split, the Prvo Plinarsko Drustvo gas company in Vukovar, the Plodine retail chain in Rijeka, the Zito food company in Osijek, the Vindija food company in Varazdin, the Lidl Croatia retail chain in Velika Gorica, the Medical Intertrade medical wholesaler in Sveta Nedelja, the Cromaris fish processing company in Zadar, and the Vajda meat processing company in Cakovec.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)