Retail trade in February falls in Europe, stabilises in Croatia

In February 2023, retail trade decreased in Europe while stabilising in Croatia for the first time since the end of last summer, according to a Eurostat report released on Tuesday.

In February 2023, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 0.9% in the EU, compared with January 2023, when the volume increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 0.9% in the EU.

The largest decreases were recorded for automotive fuels, by 1.8% in the euro area and by 1.4% in the EU. All other product categories also recorded decreases, including food, ranging from 0.6 to 1%.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia (-10.5%), Hungary and Poland (both -2%) and Sweden (-1.6%).

In Croatia, retail trade rebounded 0.2% from January, when it decreased 0.6%. The February increase was the first one after five months of falling.

Austria recorded the same monthly increase in February as Croatia.

The highest monthly increases were observed in Cyprus (+1.6%), Luxembourg (+0.8%) and Belgium (+0.7%).

In February 2023, compared with February 2022, the calendar adjusted retail sales index decreased by 3% in the euro area and by 3.1% in the EU.

In the euro area in February 2023, compared with February 2022, the volume of retail trade decreased by 4.9% for food, drinks and tobacco and by 1.8% for non-food products, while it grew by 1.1% for automotive fuels.

In the EU, the volume decreased by 4.9% for food, drinks and tobacco and by 1.9% for non-food products, while it grew by 0.1% for automotive fuels.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest yearly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Hungary (-10.1%), Sweden (-8.5%) and Germany (-7.0%).

In Croatia, retail trade dropped for the eighth month in a row, by 4.9%, after a 4.4% annual decrease in January.

The highest annual increases were observed in Cyprus (+8.3%), Luxembourg (+6.8%) and Spain (+4.7%).