Retired Croatian Army General Pavao Miljavac dies

Source: Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

Retired Croatian Army General and former Defence Minister Pavao Miljavac died suddenly last night, the Croatian Generals Association (HGZ) said on Tuesday morning. He was 69.

Miljavac served as HGZ President for two terms and was later elected Honorary President of the association.

Since the start of the 1991-1995 Homeland War, he held several positions in the Croatian Armed Forces, including as Assistant and Deputy Chief of the General Staff. In 1996, he was promoted to the rank of General and appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces, in which position he remained until 1998.

From 14 October 1998 to 27 January 2000, Miljavac served as Defence Minister in the government of Prime Minister Zlatko Matesa.

After the parliamentary election in 2000, he entered Parliament as a member of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ). He then left the HDZ and joined the newly-formed Democratic Centre. Eventually he returned to the HDZ and became involved in veteran-related issues.