Reuters: Bloody packages mailed to several Ukrainian embassies in Europe

Source: Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELL

Several Ukrainian embassies in Europe have received "bloody packages" containing animal eyes, the foreign ministry said in Kyiv on Friday, after a series of letter bombs were sent to addresses in Spain including Ukraine's embassy in Madrid, Reuters reported on Friday.

“The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive color and smell, were sent to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno,” spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko was quoted by Reuters as saying.