Rimac Technology to develop and produce battery systems for the BMW Group

BMW / Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

Rimac Technology has entered into a long-term partnership with the BMW Group and will develop and produce high-voltage battery systems for the next generation of BMW models, the Rimac Group announced on Tuesday.

“Rimac Technology is initiating the next stage of development by supplying larger volumes of advanced battery systems. This collaboration with the BMW Group is a significant milestone for Rimac Technology as it is the largest and most ambitious project the company has undertaken to date,” the company said.

“Such a development requires the establishment of advanced automated battery production lines at the Rimac campus near Zagreb, Croatia. A significant part of the campus will be dedicated to this project, which emphasises the company’s commitment to the partnership with the BMW Group.”

The two partners will announce further details on the form, scope and content of the strategic alliance at a later date, the company said.