RSF: Press freedom in Croatia is declining, government is a threat

The Croatian government does not protect journalists from SLAPP lawsuits or organised crime and poses a threat to press freedom, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in its World Press Freedom Index 2024, on which Croatia has fallen from 42nd to 48th place.

“While the media landscape is diverse and dynamic, the government fails to protect journalists from SLAPP proceedings or the scourge of organised crime. The government itself poses a threat to press freedom,” says the Paris-based NGO about Croatia.

In this context, RSF, which advises the UN, UNESCO and the Council of Europe, mentions a law called Lex AP, “which, according to journalists, risks silencing their sources by criminalising the disclosure of information about an ongoing investigation.”

Working as a journalist in Croatia can be dangerous

RSF notes that the Croatian media is under concentrated ownership and that “government interference in the management of the public broadcaster HTV continues.”

“Working as a journalist in Croatia can be dangerous. Reporters investigating corruption, organised crime or war crimes, especially at the local level, are often victims of harassment. Physical attacks, threats and cyber violence are a major problem to which the authorities barely respond,” says the NGO.

“Since defamation and ‘humiliating’ remarks are criminal offences in Croatia, SLAPP procedures are regularly used by politicians and businessmen to prevent journalists from asking questions about their activities. Almost 1,000 cases are pending against journalists and media outlets,” it says.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the financial crisis that has already affected the Croatian media, with major newspapers increasingly agreeing to collaborate with the government in organising events, raising questions about the independence of the media, RSF said.

Scandinavian countries at the top of the list

With regard to Serbia, it says that pro-government media are spreading Russian propaganda and that the authorities are threatening Russian journalists in exile.

The World Press Freedom Index 2024 is led by Norway, followed by Denmark and Sweden, while Eritrea is at the bottom of the list.

Bosnia and Herzegovina ranks 81st, Serbia 98th, North Macedonia 38th and Montenegro 40th

Among the EU member states, Romania (49th), Bulgaria (59th), Cyprus (65th) and Greece (88th) are ranked even lower than Croatia. Slovenia is in 42nd place.

Croatian journalists’ union calls for “five minutes of thunderous silence”

To mark World Press Freedom Day on 3 May, the Croatian Union of Journalists (SNH) on Friday called on its members and all journalists and media professionals in Croatia to take part in the 25th symbolic action “Five minutes of thunderous silence” at 11:55 am.

The SNH said in a statement that this year’s World Press Freedom Day is being celebrated with bitterness and concern.

“Our colleagues are dying every day in Ukraine and Gaza. We are powerless to stop the horror and can only once again send a message of support and solidarity, reminding us that journalists are the voice without which the public would not know the truth. Journalists are not and should not be targets,” said SNH, which also campaigns for the right to free and fairly paid labour.

“Journalists are subject to threats, attacks, censorship and pressure from various political and corporate interests as well as unfounded SLAPP suits. The right to freedom of expression is restricted and journalistic independence is often called into question. And this is precisely why the fight for press freedom is becoming even more important, but also more challenging.”

In Croatia in particular, we are currently experiencing how the political elites are dealing with journalism, says SNH.

Labour rights in the media often neglected or endangered

“On the eve of World Press Freedom Day, the prime minister is once again demonstrating ignorance and disrespect for the work of journalists by insulting investigative journalists and belittling their work by claiming that they are dealing with someone in the system. He also showed such an attitude by passing the Lex AP on the last day of the last parliamentary session. Another law that increases the pressure on the free work of journalists instead of creating a framework for strengthening media pluralism.”

Lex AP refers to amendments to the Criminal Code that criminalise the unauthorised disclosure of information from investigations.

SNH says that labour rights in the media are often neglected or at risk, especially today when the media face challenges such as economic instability, precarious work and pressure from corporate interests. Many journalists work without fair contracts, often without adequate protection or collective agreements.

SNH President Maja Sever says in the statement that despite the difficult environment, the union will continue to stand up for press freedom, protect the integrity of the journalistic profession and fight for fair working conditions for journalists. Only together, she added, can we ensure that press freedom remains the foundation of democracy and that journalists can do their work without fear or restrictions.

According to Sever, SNH has also launched the campaign “We have a message! Journalism is not for sale” campaign on social media.