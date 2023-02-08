Ruling majority rejects interpellation on post-quake reconstruction

Podijeli :

Source: Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

An interpellation moved by the opposition on the government's work on post-earthquake reconstruction was not supported by the ruling majority on Wednesday, with 56 MPs voting for and 77 against it.

The interpellation on dealing with the aftermath of the 2020 earthquakes and the reconstruction was put on parliament’s agenda in 2021 at the initiative of the Social Democratic Party.

In the interpellation, the opposition asked the government to step up the reconstruction, amend the Reconstruction Act and simplify the necessary documentation.

The opposition also asked that additional personnel be ensured, that the public be informed more transparently about the reconstruction, and that the affected Banovina region be revitalised along with the reconstruction.