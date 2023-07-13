Russian anti-war activist banned from entering Serbia

Podijeli :

Nova RS

Russian anti-war activist Peter Nikitin, the founder of the Russian Democratic Society, has been banned from entering Serbia despite having permanent residence in the country.

Nikitin spoke live for the N1 TV programme New Day from the Belgrade Nikola Tesla airport where he has been since he returned the night from Wednesday to Thursday from his vacation in Portugal, where his mother lives.

“I arrived via Frankfurt and at passport control last night at 12:30 am they told me to wait there. After having waited for three and a half hours, I was told that the BIA (Security Intelligence Agency) has decided not to let me into the country,” Nikitin told N1 Belgrade.

I have no place in Frankfurt, I live in Belgrade, that is where my home is, he said.

“I refused to follow the order, for now I am staying at the airport,” said the anti-war activist, stressing that he will try to alert the public, hire lawyers and do whatever he can to ensure that he is allowed to return home.

Asked what the decision on the ban on entering Serbia says, Nikitin explained that he is banned from entering the country based on the fact that he was banned from entering the country.

“So I am banned because I am banned,” said Nikitin ironically, stressing that he has permanent residence in Serbia and that he cannot be banned from entering Serbia without previously having his permanent residence revoked.

“This decision is absolutely against the law, and I don’t intend to give up,” he stressed.

Nikitin said he is not counting on the Russian Embassy’s help, but explained that he is a Dutch citizen and that he will contact the diplomatic mission of the Netherlands in Serbia.

“I will tell everyone. My home is here, the fact that I publicly present my views, that I am an opponent of Vladimir Putin’s politics, it’s no grounds for them to refuse to let me go home,” said Peter Nikitin.