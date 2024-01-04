Russian attacks strengthen Croatia’s support to Ukraine, says Plenkovic

Podijeli :

Kirill Chubotin / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP

The Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure additionally strengthen Croatia's support to the war-torn country, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday.

Russia recently intensified air raids on, launching at the end of last week the biggest bombing since the start of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said yesterday Russia used 300 missiles and 200 drones in five days.

Speaking at today’s cabinet session, Plenkovic condemned the air raids, notably on Kyiv and Kharkiv, and Russia’s “continuous violation of international humanitarian law.”

“The attacks on the civilian infrastructure additionally strengthen our support to Ukraine in the struggle against Russia’s aggression,” he said.