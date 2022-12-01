Sale of euro coin starter kits launched ahead of 1 January euro adoption

Podijeli :

Source: Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay

As of Wednesday Croatians can buy euro coin starter kits containing 33 euro coins with the Croatian national side worth €13.28, sold for 100 kuna. The starter kits can be purchased in banks and offices of the state financial agency Fina, or the state post HP, the state news platform Hina said.

The coins will be made legal tender as of 1 January 2023 in the euro zone, and Croatians will be able to buy a maximum of two starter kits in one transaction. The kit contains 33 coins – three €2 coins; three €1 coins, five €0.50 coins, five €0.20 coins, five €0.10 coins, three €0.05 coins, four €0.02 coins and five €0.01 coins.

Another starter kit is on offer for businesses, containing 525 coins of all denominations, worth €145.50, sold for 1,097 kuna.

The minting of Croatian euro coins started in July in a mint in the town of Sveta Nedelja outside Zagreb, and by the end of this year around 420 million Croatian euro coins are expected to be minted.