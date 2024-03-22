SDP and five other parties initial coalition agreement

Podijeli :

Josip Regovic/PIXSELL

Representatives of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and five other parties initialled a coalition agreement for the parliamentary election on 17 April on Friday.

The coalition, which is running under the slogan “Rivers of Justice”, comprises the SDP, Centar, SiP, HSS, the Reformists and GLAS parties.

At the ceremony in Zagreb, SDP leader Pedja Grbin said that they would work towards a corruption-free Croatia in which citizens can make a living from their labour.

He called on the public to take part in the protest rallies in five Croatian cities, which begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

At the beginning of the negotiations on this coalition, which was originally conceived as a broad left-liberal coalition, ten parties were negotiating their co-operation, but four have since withdrawn: IDS, PGS, Radnicka fronta and Fokus.