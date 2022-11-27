SDP chief says Croatia in chains of corruption

Podijeli :

Source: N1

"Croatia is in the chains of corruption," the president of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Pedja Grbin said in Zadar where he is taking part in the Zadar County SDP convention, on Sunday.

When we look at the newspaper crime reporting or watch the news, in Croatia we mostly talk about corruption. Every now and then, when the World Cup is on, football also makes the headlines, and then there is war in Ukraine, but when we look at all of that, no one is able to seriously dedicate themselves to what is important for people’s lives, he said.

Grbin also pointed out that one of the policies that the SDP has been discussing over the past few weeks and on which it has been seriously working is the labor policy.

“How do you ensure that people can live with dignity from their work, that they have adequate wages that they can live off normally? The next issue to be addressed is how to provide people with a roof over their heads,” Grbin said.

This, he emphasized, can be implemented through a serious housing policy implemented by the state – from regulating rent prices and better legislative regulation of renting apartments to the fact that the state is finally actively involved in the policy of building apartments.

He is confident that it is necessary to talk about tax reliefs when it comes to people’s work and how to improve the Labor Act to ensure some things that people in the public sector have, and that those in the private sector can only dream of.

“Adequate compensation for overtime work, night work, work on Sundays. This must be in the Labor Act,” Grbin said.