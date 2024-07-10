SDP condemns ‘kneelers’ and DP’s Round Table as a threat to women’s freedom

Podijeli :

SDP MPs greeted the participants of a round table on the violation of the right to religious freedom for men praying the rosary in squares, organised in Parliament on Wednesday by the ruling coalition's Domovinski pokret (DP) and the non-governmental organisation In the Name of the Family, with a banner reading "Free and Equal".

“I am very sorry that you are communicating with your colleagues in parliament and with civil society in this undemocratic way. But we are glad that we are free in Croatia and can do what you do,” said Zeljka Markic, the head of the NGO.

Grbin: A group of extremists who want to spread regressive, homophobic and chauvinistic ideas

“Democracy also includes protest, but this is a bit too much for you,” replied the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Pedja Grbin.

“Today we see a group of extremists who have gathered around the Domovinski pokret in parliament and want to spread regressive, homophobic and chauvinistic ideas. We will resolutely fight against this. On the first Saturday of every month, we will stand up and fight for the freedom and equality of all Croatian citizens,” said MP Sandra Krpan.

“The SDP has fought for all those who are marginalised in society, for the right of women to decide freely about their own bodies and for the rights of all minorities, other people and those who are different in society,” added MP Ivana Markovic and will continue to do so.

“Men, mama’s boys, stand up… and understand that there are women in this society who are free and independent, who earn their own living and decide about their own lives. If you can not handle that, that’s your problem, not ours,” she said to the men who kneel in the squares on the first Saturday of every month.

The Human Rights Ombudswoman, Tena Simonovic-Einwalter, also came to the round table.

“Kneelers” and the DP round table are a serious call for the disenfranchisement of women

The round table was also commented on by MPs Anka Mrak-Taritas (GLAS) and Dalija Oreskovic (DOSIP) in a press conference.

The “kneelers” in the squares and the round table “are a serious call for the disenfranchisement and subjugation of women,” said Mrak-Taritas, adding that “frightening messages” can be heard at these public prayers, such as women provoking men through their clothing.

“The only gender ideology we should fear is the one spread by the movement that wants to make women into slaves through lies and manipulation and simply erase anyone who is different from them. This ideology is also represented by today’s Domovinski pokret round table.”

She described it as a deliberate and organised attack on women and minorities.

“The kneelers in the squares and the now worrying restriction of women’s suffrage and the insane attacks on LGBT minorities – everything is related to the goal of creating an atmosphere in which women’s and minority rights are not basic human rights, but luxuries,” she said, adding that these are the ideas advocated by the DP, the NGO In the Name of the Family and some other parliamentary parties.

Oreskovic: The claims that the religious freedom of those praying is being violated are dangerous manipulations

She asked whether these ideas are also supported by the Prime Minister, the DP’s coalition partner, and invited him to express his opinion on the matter.

“For the sake of our children and grandchildren, both female and male, I hope that we as a society are still able to put such dangerous ideas where they belong, on the margins and far away from anything that is socially acceptable,” Mrak-Taritas said.

No one disputes the right to pray, but the prayers heard in the squares are contrary to the principles of the constitution, said Oreskovic.

“When the topics of these prayers come to parliament, as was the case today, it is clear that it is a political agenda, and the claims that the religious freedom of those praying is being violated are dangerous manipulations. Everything that is happening and the atmosphere that is being created in society is leading to an increase in violence against women,” she warned.