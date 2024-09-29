Selak Raspudic says Milanovic inappropriately discloses military readiness info

Podijeli :

Presidential candidate Marija Selak Raspudic sharply criticised President Zoran Milanovic on Sunday, accusing him of irresponsibly revealing sensitive information about the Croatian military's combat readiness during political disputes, which she views as a serious security threat.

She firmly stated that she would not participate in such behaviour.

Selak Raspudic emphasised that given the profound societal changes that the potential introduction of mandatory military service would require, the public needs to understand why such a measure is necessary and what its benefits would be. However, she stressed that “this does not justify publicly sharing information about the readiness of our army in political disputes, as revealing such details makes us vulnerable and poses a security risk.”

She further expressed concern about the ongoing public discord between the Ministry of Defense (MORH) and the President over military command, which she called another critical security risk.

Selak Raspudic recalled that, just days earlier, President Milanovic publicly stated in an interview that Croatian military helicopter pilots have far fewer flight hours than required for combat readiness. She called this disclosure “unacceptable,” noting that such information belongs within strategic military planning, not political debates. She also referenced former President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic’s earlier concerns regarding the MiG-21 fighter jets, emphasizing the need for discretion in discussing defence issues.

“Military flight hours should be focused on improving combat readiness, not ferrying government officials. The practice of using military resources for political or celebratory purposes must end immediately. Our military needs to be depoliticised and shielded from corruption,” she asserted.

Commenting on the ongoing debate about reinstating mandatory military service, Selak Raspudic reiterated her stance that this issue requires a well-researched and scientifically backed analysis, taking into account the security environment and the future of military education. She questioned the state of the Dr. Franjo Tudjman University of Defense and Security, the accreditation of its programs, and this year’s cadet enrollment numbers. She stressed that answers to these questions would provide a clear picture of Croatia’s military future.

“Strengthening Croatia’s military capability should not be a political tool, but a matter of national duty,” Selak Raspudic concluded.