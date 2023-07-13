Serbia and Croatia to introduce integrated toll collection system

Podijeli :

N1/ Ilustracija

As of September, drivers from Serbia and Croatia will be able to pass through motorway toll stations in the two countries without waiting, according to a memorandum signed in Belgrade on Thursday by the directors of the two countries' motorway operating companies.

All drivers with Serbian toll tags will be able to pass through toll stations in Croatia without waiting, and the same goes for those with Croatian toll tags in Serbia, said the Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Goran Vesic, who attended the signing ceremony.

He noted that earlier this month Serbia and North Macedonia had launched an integrated toll collection system between the two countries, which was already showing results.

Vesic said that this project with Croatia would prove that the countries “can deal with problems and create the future together”, announcing new joint projects in the near future.

The Serbian Minister of Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue, Tomislav Zigmanov, highlighted the importance of cooperation in dealing with specific problems for the benefit of citizens. He said that the integrated toll collection system would facilitate the flow of goods, services and people.

Croatian motorways operator Hrvatske Autoceste said on its website that the memorandum signed with Serbia’s Putevi Srbije would help improve cooperation in developing the modern motorway network, interoperability of the electronic toll collection systems, road safety and environmental protection.

It noted that this was the second memorandum to improve regional cooperation in transport infrastructure after one signed with the motorway operator of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.