‘Serbia not being made to choose between Kosovo and EU’ minister says

Source: Shutterstock

Serbia’s European Integration Minister Tanja Miscevic said that no one is making Serbia choose between Kosovo and the European Union (EU).

Noting that Serbia has an obligation to normalize relations with Pristina, Miscevic said “there is no Kosovo or EU condition. No one is forcing Serbia to define its path to the European Union in that way.”

Expressing hope that the current crisis in north Kosovo will end peacefully, the Minister said that this crisis is actually one of the “effects of the failure of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.”

She added that the opening of new chapters within the European integration process depends on many factors, but that achievements rather than dates are what she sees as important.

“A far more important thing is when we will start closing chapters,” said Miscevic, adding that many areas are now at European level, which is more important than the moment when Serbia enters the EU.