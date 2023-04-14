Serbian President: Serbia has not and will not export weapons to Ukraine

Podijeli :

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

Serbia has not and will not export weapons or ammunition to Ukraine and there isn’t a single document that could prove otherwise, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the media following his meeting with Kosovo Serbs on Thursday.

We sell ammunition, but not to Ukraine and Russia – we are very careful about that, said the President, adding that, if you sell something to Turkey, that can end up on both sides of the battlefield.

The agency Reuters reported Wednesday that Serbia, the only country that has refused to impose sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, agreed to supply weapons to Kyiv or had already shipped some to Ukraine, information allegedly contained in a classified Pentagon document.

We will continue to invest in our production and factories and to export to all the permitted destinations and end-users, said Vucic. “Even if Serbia agreed so export to these end-users only on condition that they not send anything to battlefields, what do they care once they become the owners – they ship it to wherever they want. And there is nothing we can do about it.”

The President said Serbian factories will continue to export across the world, in line with international rules. “Our goal is to make money,” said Vucic.