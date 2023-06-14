Serbian strongman Milosevic’s son makes first public appearance in over 20 years

Podijeli :

Twitter

In his first public appearance after many years, Marko Milosevic, the son of former Serbian and Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) President Slobodan Milosevic, attended in Moscow the unveiling of a monument to his father.

Milosevic, who is wanted by Interpol, attended the ceremony in the company of Alexander Zaldastanov, the founder and leader of the Night Wolves motorcycle club who is a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At Zaldastanov’s invitation, Marko spoke in front of a camera.

“Just as it is written on this plaque, unfortunately we were a test for what happened in Russia and what is now happening in Ukraine. The Yugoslav crisis, the Yugoslav wars are the same, only this now in Ukraine is an accelerated version. Unfortunately, we lost the battle, but not the war, I hope. The Russians learned a lesson from our mistakes and on fate and we will win! For victory,” said Milosevic.

In Serbia, Marko Milosevic is suspected of participating in organized crime. After the overthrow of his father’s regime on October 5, 2000, there was an opportunity to investigate his business operations, but he left the country already on October 7, 2000. He tried to go to Beijing with a fake passport, but was deported to Russia on October 9.

As there is an Interpol arrest warrant for Milosevic, if he were to show up in Serbia he would be arrested.

There has been very little official information about his life in Russia.

The monument to Slobodan Milosevic is a bronze statue, the work of Belgrade sculptor Dragan Radenovic. Next to it is a plaque allegedly quoting him:

“Russians! I am now addressing all Russians, residents of Ukraine and Belarus, because in the Balkans you are also considered Russians. Look at us and remember – they are doing the same to you when you are divided and show weakness. The West – a rabid dog on a chain – is grabbing you by the throat.”