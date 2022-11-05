Serbs resign from all institutions in Kosovo

Share:







Source: N1

The mayors of four Serb majority municipalities in the north of Kosovo, councillors, members of the Assembly of Kosovo, judges, prosecutors, administrative staff in the prosecution and judiciary, as well as members of the Kosovo Police in the northern region, have submitted their irrevocable resignations over recent policies of Albin Kurti’s Government.

The decision was announced at a media conference by the Serb List political party, which led to applause from those present, while the policemen took off their uniforms in front of the cameras.

„It is precisely because of our determination to respect international public law and defend the Brussels Agreement that we have decided to leave all political institutions, the Assembly, the government and four municipalities and the participation and work of Serbs in the judiciary, the police and all administrative staff from the four municipalities in the north,“ said party leader Goran Rakic.

The speakers at the conference said that Pristina „constantly violates international public law and the Brussels Agreement“ and that Serbs in Kosovo are exposed to „unceasing and continuous terror and all kinds of violence by institutions in Pristina and illegal countless acts“.