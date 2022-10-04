Seven candidates to run in presidential race in Slovenia

Share:







The Slovenian Election Commission on Tuesday published the final list of the seven eligible candidates for Slovenia's presidential election which will be held on 23 October.

The second term in office of the incumbent Slovenian President Borut Pahor expires in December this year, and he cannot run for president again.

The seven candidates vying for this position are a parliamentary deputy of the Nova Slovenija party, Janez Cigler-Kralj, Kocevje Mayor Vesna Vladimir Prebilic, whose candidacy is supported by Green parties, former Foreign Minister and an official of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), Anze Logar, lawyer Natasa Pirc-Musar, who runs as an independent, the Left bloc’s candidate Miho Kordis, a member of the European Parliament, Milan Brglez, who is supported by the ruling parties, and Sabina Sencar, the candidate of the populist Resni.ca party.

If none of the above-mentioned candidates secures an outright victory with more than 50% of the ballots in the first round of the election, the first two vote-getters will vie in a run-off on 13 November.

According to findings of opinion polls, SDS candidate Logar as well as Pirc Musar and Brglez stand the best chance of reaching the second round of the voting.