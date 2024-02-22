Several earthquakes rock the south of Croatia in the last 24 hours

Podijeli :

EMSC / Twitter

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was registered on the Peljesac peninsula at 7.03 a.m. on Thursday. The intensity of the earthquake at the epicentre was 5 degrees on the European Macroseismic Scale (EMS).

Another quake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale was registered a little earlier, at 5.07 am, on the peninsula.

The magnitude of this quake was 4-5 degrees on the EMS.

A weaker quake with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale and an intensity at the epicentre of 3-4 on the EMS was also recorded on Wednesday at 6.57 pm in the sea off Peljesac.