Six Afghans rescued from Sava River near Slavonski Brod

Podijeli :

Source: OLIVER BUNIC / AFP / Ilustarcija

Croatian border police have rescued another group of migrants from the Sava River after they entered Croatia illegally from Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday evening, Slavonski Brod-Posavina County police spokeswoman Kata Nujic said on Wednesday.

“After receiving a request for help to rescue persons from the Sava River, police officers from the Stara Gradiska Border Police Station immediately sent an official vessel to the rescue. They spotted six men in a flooded and inaccessible area about 200 metres from the Sava River and helped them to climb out of the water onto the police boat, after which they were taken to safety in the town of Davor,” Nujic said.

The police found that they were six Afghans who entered Croatia illegally.

The police have called on activists from non-governmental organisations, who often inform the police about the exact coordinates of migrants who find themselves in danger, to warn migrants of the dangers they may encounter.