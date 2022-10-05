Slovenia adopts law enabling same-sex couples to adopt children

Share:







Source: Ilustracija/Unsplash

Slovenia's 90-seat parliament on Wednesday amended the relevant law to make it possible for same-sex couples to adopt children.

A total of 48 PMs voted for and 29 were against the new legislation which defines marriage as a life union of two persons, the STA news agency reported.

The amendments were made pursuant to a ruling handed down by the Constitutional Court in July about discriminatory provisions that were removed by the changes adopted today.

So far, 13 EU member-states have adopted regulations enabling the adoption of children by same-sex couples: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.