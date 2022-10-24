Slovenia: Former FM and independent candidate to face off in presidential runoff

Share:







Source: Žiga Živulovič jr. /BOBO

Former foreign minister Anze Logar won most votes in the first round of Slovenia's presential election on Sunday, but not enough to secure an outright victory, according to preliminary results carried by STA news agency.

Logar, the candidate of the opposition conservative Slovenian Democratic Party, will face independent candidate Natasa Pirc-Musar, a former journalist and now a lawyer specialising in personal data protection cases, in a runoff on November 13.

Preliminary results after nearly all votes were counted showed that Logar received 33.96 percent of the vote, while Pirc-Musar won 26.87 percent.

Milan Brglez came third (15.41 percent), followed by Vladimir Prebilic (10.66 percent), Sabina Sencar (5.95 percent), Janez Cigler-Kralj (4.35 percent) and Miha Kordis (2.80 percent).

Turnout was 51.06 percent.

Logar campaigned under the slogan “For the future together”, trying to win votes by calling for unity. “Even if we think differently, we definitely have something that connects us and we need to combine these positive things to make a bold step forward into tomorrow,” he said.

Pirc-Musar said that her experience, knowledge and activities in public life, such as fighting for human rights and against poverty, showed that she could best serve the national interests and that she would not keep quiet about irregularities in society.