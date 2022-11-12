Slovenia holding presidential runoff on Sunday

Share:







Source: Jure Makovec/AFP

Slovenia will have its fifth president on Sunday, either conservative Anže Logar or independent attorney Natapa Pirc Musar, who is entering the runoff with the support of the left wing.

Logar, a former foreign minister, is the candidate of Janez Janša’s opposition SDS and is supported by right-wing parties.

In the first round of the presidential election, he won 33.96% of the vote, while Pirc Musar, a former journalist and attorney for personal data protection who defended Melania Trump among others, won 26.85%.

According to polls, Pirc Musar has an advantage of several percentage points.

Both candidates support Croatia’s accession to the Schengen Area, but also the implementation of the border arbitration award, which they consider valid, while Croatia considers it compromised due to Slovenia’s meddling in the procedure.