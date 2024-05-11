Slovenians protest against plan to set up asylum centre at border with Croatia

Podijeli :

Bobo/PIXSELL/F.A. BOBO

Residents of the Slovenian town of Brezice gathered again at the Obrežje/Bregana border crossing with Croatia on Saturday to protest against the government's plan to open an asylum centre there, STA news agency reported.

According to the organisers, about 250 people gathered close to the border crossing point where containers would be set up to house asylum seekers. The rally passed without incident.

“Residential containers are supposed to be set up in the part of the car park intended for trucks, on the hot tarmac and without any shade whatsoever,” warned Slavko Bizjak, deputy head of the local community of Jesenice, adding that such conditions are not humane.

He added that the location is not appropriate for security reasons either, because migrants would try to climb onto trucks and continue their journey deeper into the European Union.

Bizjak said they will continue to organise protest rallies until they are given the guarantee that no asylum centre will be set up in their area.

In late February, the Slovenian government decided to set up asylum centres at the former crossing points Obrezje and Sredisce ob Dravi. Both municipalities are against this and have challenged the decision at a municipal court. The court is considering both lawsuits and is expected to announce its decision later this month.