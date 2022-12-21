Small fuel distributors ask government to revoke cap on margins

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

The Association of Small Fuel Distributors believes that the government can no longer insist on capped margins because the prices of oil and oil products on world markets have fallen to an acceptable level, almost below the level before the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the association recalled that earlier this week the government once again adopted a decree on retail fuel prices, according to which the highest premium for petrol and diesel fuel is still 0.65 kuna per litre, “and small distributors do not get anything from that premium, that is, they are operating at a loss.”

“They are buying fuel at the same price they are selling it, and it does not include the cost of employees, rent, loans and other operating costs every entrepreneur has,” the association warns in the press release.

Small fuel distributors are also waiting for a decision from the Constitutional Court on the constitutionality of the government’s decisions related to capping fuel prices.