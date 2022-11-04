Some €733m spent on R&D in Croatia in 2021, up 15.5 pct year-on-year

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

A total of 5.5 billion kuna (€733 million) was spent on research and development (R&D) in Croatia in 2021, which is 15.5 percent up from 2020, and there were 27,424 persons employed in R&D, which is 8.8 percent up year-on-year, state news agency Hina said on Friday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

As usual, Hina did not offer any explanation for these changes.

Of the total funds spent on research and development the bulk was invested by companies 46.5 percent or 2.5 billion kuna, followed by universities with 32.3 percent or 1.76 billion kuna, and government and privately- owned non-profits, 21.1 percent or 1.15 billion kuna.

Labor costs accounted for the largest share of spending on research and development, 62.5 percent, or 3.4 billion kuna.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)