Specialised stores allowed to remain open on All Saints’ Day

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The Croatian government adopted a decision at its session on Thursday allowing specialised stores selling products traditionally bought on All Saints' Day, such as flowers and lanterns, to remain open on that day.

Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Davor Filipovic said that under the Trade Act, the government can decide which stores are required to work on public holidays in Croatia.

With All Saints’ Day approaching, the decision is to allow specialised stores and other forms of sales outside of stores, which sell products that citizens traditionally buy on All Saints’ Day, such as flowers, flower arrangements, wreaths, candles, lanterns and commemorative products, to stay open on this holiday, said Filipovic.

“This decision is in accordance with the Trade Act and the Holidays Act,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic noted.