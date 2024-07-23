Podijeli :

Foto: Dalmacija Danas, Roko Pavlinušić

Split airport's IT system came under hacker attack on Monday evening, the airport's assistant director Pero Bilas said on Tuesday morning.

“The cause of yesterday’s non-functioning of the IT system at St Jerome Airport is a hacker attack,” Bilas said. “Professional services are working intensively to eliminate the consequences of the attack. We are in contact with all airlines and together we are looking for alternative solutions. We ask all passengers for patience,” he added.

Around 7.30 pm on Monday, the airport experienced technical difficulties with the operation of its IT system, which prevented the receipt and dispatch of aircraft and passengers. The situation began to get back to normal around 10.30 pm.