State Attorney-General to appear before Justice Committee on Tuesday

Patrik Macek/Pixsell

State Attorney-General Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek has confirmed her attendance at a thematic session of the Parliament's Justice Committee set for Tuesday, while the ex-head of USKOK, Vanja Marusic, has not yet responded to the invitation, Committee Chair Misel Jaksic (SDP) told the Croatian state news agency Hina on Monday.

Members of the opposition have requested the session because they believe that “this whole story about Marusic’s resignation is a fairy tale”. They think that a traffic accident caused by her driver, which occurred a year ago, is not the real reason for her departure from the post of director of the anti-corruption office, and that she stepped down under political pressure from the government.

The two officials are not required to appear before the parliamentary Committee. Although she resigned, Marusic continues to work at the State Attorney’s Office, and some members of the Committee see this as the reason why she is not ready to speak in public about the circumstances of her resignation.

The ruling HDZ party also supports the thematic session.