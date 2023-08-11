State of emergency delcared for town of Donji Miholjac

Podijeli :

N1/Tea Mihanović

A state of emergency against floods was declared for Donji Miholjac and extraordinary flood measures were set for Vrbovka, Podravska Moslavina and Zupanijski Kanal Vaska, the Civil Protection Directorate reported on Friday.

According to the hydrological report of the DHMZ, the water levels of the Drava in the upper reaches are decreasing, but given the extremely high water levels and the tendency for the water levels to rise further in the middle and lower part of the stream, it is necessary to monitor the forecasts and the development of the situation on the ground.