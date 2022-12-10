Still fewer overnights in commercial tourist accommodation than in 2019

Podijeli :

Source: Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

In October 2022, 892,000 tourists stayed in commercial accommodations and made 2.8 million overnight stays, which is an increase of 40 and 29.4 percent respectively compared to October 2021, and similar increases were achieved also in the first ten months, show data from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Compared to October 2019, October 2022 is still behind, with 17.1 percent fewer arrivals and 8.2 percent fewer overnights.

In that month, as well as in most other months of the year, commercial accommodation was mostly occupied by foreign tourists. There were 691,300 foreign tourists, 50 percent more than in October 2021, and they generated 33 percent more overnights or 2.4 million, which is 85 percent of all overnight stays in that month.

Although October was also the “Month of Croatian Tourism”, with certain discounts on tourist services aimed at encouraging domestic tourists to travel around the country, the number of domestic tourists in commercial accommodation was significantly lower than that of foreign tourists, 200,600, and they generated 420,700 overnights, which are increases of 15% and 12% respectively.

Among foreign tourists, most came from Germany, generating also the most overnights, almost 30 percent of the total number of foreign overnight stays in October, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to October 2021, however, still behind October 2019 by seven percent.

Germans are followed by Austrians in terms of overnight stays in October 2022, and tourists from the UK, Slovenia and the USA.

The highest number of tourist arrivals and overnight stays in October was reported by Istria and Split-Dalmatia counties, while Dubrovnik and Zagreb and Split and Zadar were destinations with the best turnover, namely the largest number of overnight stays.

According to the types of commercial accommodation, hotels recorded the most or more than half of the total overnight stays in October 2022, with 1.5 million overnight stays, which is 40.2 percent more than in October 2021, but 20.3 percent less than in October 2019. Other overnight stays were made in facilities in the Resorts group and similar facilities for short vacations.

Ten months with 88.5 mn or 28% more overnights than in 2021

The increases in October also impacted the turnover in commercial accommodation in the first ten months of 2022, during which a total of 17.1 million tourists came to these facilities, or 39 percent more than in the same period of 2021, generating 88.5 million overnight stays, an increase of 28.1 percent.

Thus, the turnover from the pre-pandemic 2019 was not reached, but was lower, by around 9 percent in tourist arrivals and by 1.3 percent in overnight stays.

A total of 2.1 million Croatian tourists stayed in commercial accommodation in the first ten months of 2022 or 14.2 percent more than in the same period in 2021, and made 7.2 million overnights or 5 percent more. There were 12 percent more arrivals and 10 percent more overnight stays compared to the first ten months of 2019.

In the first ten months of 2022, 15 million or 43.5 percent more foreign tourists visited Croatia, generating 81.2 million or 30.7 percent more overnights than in the same period of 2021, while compared to the first ten months of 2019, there were 11.3 percent fewer arrivals and 2.2 percent fewer overnight stays.