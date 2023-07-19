Storm hits several counties, downing trees and causing power outages

Podijeli :

N1 / AR

A thunderstorm with wind and heavy rain on Tuesday evening hit ​​Varazdin and Krapina-Zagorje counties as well as cities of Zagreb, Samobor, Cakovec and Bjelovar, downing trees, lifting roofs and causing power outages, the Civil Protection Directorate reported.

The Emergency Center 112 received numerous reports from citizens related to the storm.

The storm has caused power outages in Karlovac County and the national power company HEP is working on restoring it.