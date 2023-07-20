Storm’s toll: 4 persons killed and 200 injured, over 2,000 properties damaged

Podijeli :

N1

In a severe thunderstorm that hit Croatia on Wednesday, four persons were killed and about 200 injured, over 2,000 properties were damaged, and county 112 centres received over 4,500 emergency calls, the Civil Protection Directorate said on Thursday.

The storm hit 14 counties and the City of Zagreb, killing two persons in Zagreb, one in Brod-Posavina County and one in Vukovar-Srijem County.

In the City of Zagreb, 130 people were injured, including 13 seriously. Two persons suffered injuries in Zagreb County and a dozen in Brod-Posavina County, while 30 persons requested medical attention in Vukovar-Srijem County, of whom four were hospitalised.

Over 2,000 residential, commercial and other properties and a large number of vehicles were damaged. The damage is being assessed.

Two schools, two outpatient clinics and five hospitals were damaged in the City of Zagreb and about 900 properties in Zagreb County. Over 300 properties were damaged in Brod-Posavina County, 250 in Pozega-Slavonia County, 350 in Karlovac County, and over 100 in Sisak-Moslavina County, where two schools sustained damage to the roofs. In Vukovar-Srijem County, the belltower of a church was knocked down and three schools had their roofs damaged. In Krapina-Zagorje County, 21 roofs were damaged.

All emergency services were on site repairing the roofs and clearing away the debris from the streets and they were helped by members of the public.

The Croatian Fire Service reported 1,507 emergency calls, with 3,865 firefighters and 1,604 vehicles deployed to the scene.