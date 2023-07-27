Strike committee accepts government offer on pay rise in judiciary

Podijeli :

The strike committee has accepted the government's offer of an urgent 12% wage supplement, the president of the SDLSN union of civil servants, Iva Suskovic, said on Wednesday, adding that the strike in the judiciary will end when the agreement is signed.

The strike committee accepted the offer after the union’s members voted on it. “At the moment, the members are dived on what has been offered,” Suskovic told the press. “Of the 47 branches which voted, 25 accepted the government’s offer.”

A little under 3,000 union members voted and a little over 50% agreed with the offer.

The strike of judicial employees began on 5 June. Earlier this week, the government made an offer to the union of an urgent 12% wage supplement and to withdraw the decision under which the days spent on strike would not be paid.