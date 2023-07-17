Survey: About 61% of Croatian citizens are dissatisfied with public health care

Podijeli :

About 61% of Croatian citizens are not satisfied with public health care and would rather go to a private health facility if they had the financial means, and as the greatest advantage of private practices they cite their attitude toward patients, availability and technical equipment.

This was shown by the results of a survey, “Health in Croatia – Attitudes and Research”, carried out on a sample of a thousand citizens, which was commissioned and on Monday presented to the public by Croatian MEP Romana Jerkovic (SDP).

“About 61% of citizens, mostly under the age of 49, would use private health services more often if they could afford it, and finances are the main barrier for them,” Jerkovicsaid at the presentation of the results.

In the public sector, citizens rated nurses and auxiliary health workers most highly, while in the private sector, attitude toward the patient, availability and technical equipment received the highest rating.

Jerkovic found it concerning that 48.5% of employed, highly educated citizens, dissatisfied with public health care, cannot financially afford to go to a private health facility.

The survey also showed that citizens go to the family doctor the most, and that public health care is mostly used by people over the age of 65, those with primary school education, pensioners, and people with lower incomes, while highly educated, employed citizens, with higher incomes, under the age of 34, go to private doctors, men more often than women.

Only 2% of citizens use exclusively private health services

A little more than a half of citizens use only public health care (53%), while a mere 2% of citizens use exclusively private health care.

The results also show that as many as 65% of citizens did not spend a single euro on private health services in the past year. Medicines account for most of their health spending – about €126 per year, as well as voluntary health insurance.

The survey has also shown that 60% of citizens cannot afford examinations or treatments not covered by health insurance, and 37% cannot afford medicines not covered by the Croatian Health Insurance Fund (HZZO).

“This refers to employed and highly educated citizens who have less accessible health care, which is worrying,” warned Jerkovic.

She called for the strengthening of public health care, stressing that private health care should not be developed at the expense of public health care.

The MEP also commented on oncology care in Croatia, where more is spent than the EU average, while we have extremely poor treatment results and a high mortality rate.

She also said that a year and a half ago, Croatia had received €80 million for the purchase of sophisticated oncology equipment.

“The minister dismissed several commissions for the procurement of that equipment. Part of that money was allegedly redirected to some other things. The question is how much of the available funds will be used,” said Jerkovic, pointing out that the health administration is unable to absorb the European funds available to it.