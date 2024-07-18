Survey: Croatia ranks 5th in regional survey on service quality at points of sale

Podijeli :

Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

This year, Croatia retains the fifth place on a regional ranking in terms of the quality of services at points of sale, according to a survey conducted by the Heraklea mystery shopping agency in cooperation with regional agencies.

The findings of the 16th annual survey, conducted from 1 to 30 June in cooperation with mystery shopping agencies from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Slovenia and Serbia, were published on Thursday, and the previous 15th survey also ranked Croatia on the fifth spot.

Mystery shoppers visited 800 points of sale in Croatia in various industries: car industry, petrol stations, financial industry, retail, tourist and hospitality facilities and service facilities. They measured the basic elements of quality service, such as greetings, determining customer needs/desires, knowing the product, offering an additional product and thanking for the visit, according to the acronym of the English word GUEST (guest) for Greet, Understand, Explain, Suggest, Thank.

Concerning the criteria, Croatia fared best in the knowledge of the product segment, while the area requiring improvement is offering an additional product.

Bosnia and Herzegovina tops the ranking, while North Macedonia follows, and Slovenia occupies the third place.

Montenegro ranks fourth, while Croatia and Serbia share the fifth place.