Survey: Croatia sees a drop in cigarette consumers

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay / ilustracija

A survey on the use of nicotine and tobacco products in Croatia shows a significant drop in the number of cigarette consumers as the next generation products (NGPs), such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, are becoming more and more popular.

The survey, conducted by JaTrgovac magazine and the Hendal market research agency, shows that the number of Croatians using tobacco products dropped from 34.4 percent in January 2022 to 33.2 percent in January 2023.

Cigarette consumers down by 12.6 percentage points

The number of cigarette consumers fell from 80.2 percent to 67.6 percent, while that of NGP consumers increased: heated tobacco products were used by 12 percent in January 2022, compared to 22.4 percent this January, and the number of e-cigarette smokers rose from 9.5 percent to 18.5 percent.

The survey shows that cigars and chewing tobacco hold a mere 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent of the market.

The survey was conducted on a national representative sample of citizens aged above 18 years.

As for spending on nicotine and tobacco products, as many as 44.5 percent of tobacco product users say they spend up to €30 a month on this habit, 37.7 percent spend up to €70, 14.9 percent spend up to €140 on smoking, and 3 percent spend even more than that every month.