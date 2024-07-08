Survey: Croats are among the five best-informed EU nations on climate change

Podijeli :

Pixabay - Ilustracija

Croatia ranks fifth among the 27 EU member countries when it comes to knowledge about climate change. This was the result of a survey conducted by the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Monday.

Croatia scored 6.78 out of 10, well above the EU average of 6.37/10, according to the EIB survey. Finland leads the ranking with 7.22/10, followed by Luxembourg (7.19/10) and Sweden (6.96/10). Croatia is just behind Portugal and ahead of Denmark in a knowledge test on the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to tackle it.

The survey was conducted among more than 30,000 respondents in 35 countries, including the EU member countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Japan, India and Canada. Respondents answered 12 questions and were graded on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 indicating the highest level of knowledge.

Four-fifths of Croats know that human activity is the main cause of climate change

The first area surveyed focussed on the definition and causes of climate change. In this area, Croats scored 7.21/10 (the same as the EU average), ranking 13th in the European Union.

81% of Croatians (7 percentage points above the EU average) are aware that the main causes of climate change are human activities such as deforestation, agriculture, industry and transport.

When asked to name the three biggest greenhouse gas emitters in the world, most Croatians (68%) named the United States, China and India. However, almost a third (32%) chose an answer that did not include China, suggesting that they are not necessarily aware that China is among the top three CO2 emitters worldwide.

The vast majority of Croats are aware that sea levels are rising globally

When asked about the consequences of climate change, Croatians answered 8.63/10 (second place in the European Union), well above the EU average of 7.65/10.

90% of Croatian respondents correctly stated that climate change has a negative impact on human health, and 84% (13 percentage points above the EU average) correctly stated that global sea levels are rising.

More than three quarters of Croatians (81%, 12 percentage points above the EU average) are aware of the impact of climate change on migration as forced displacement increases globally.

Few realise that reducing the speed limit will help mitigate climate change

When it comes to knowledge about tackling climate change, Croatian respondents score 4.49/10, above the EU average of 4.25/10. This shows that they know significantly less about measures that can help mitigate climate change compared to the other two areas analysed.

Croatia ranked ninth in this area. 83% of Croatian respondents (11 percentage points above the EU average) stated that they know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

73% correctly said that using public transport instead of owning a car is a step in the right direction (8 percentage points above the EU average). However, less than half of respondents (44%) realise that buying new clothes less often is one way to combat climate change.

Similarly, less than half of respondents (40%) seem to know that better insulation of buildings can help, while very few respondents (16%, 10 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help mitigate climate change.

Finally, most Croatians are not aware of the significant impact of digital use on the climate. Only 4% (5 percentage points below the EU average) said that watching fewer videos online can help combat climate change.

EIB supports green transition in Croatia

The EIB, the EU’s financing institution, has stated that it is investing in important projects in Croatia that support the country’s green transition.

“Recent examples include investments to modernise the national railway network and rolling stock under the Railway Revitalisation Framework Loan. EIB financing will improve the cohesion of EU regions, improve transport across Croatia, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and significantly improve passenger safety while reducing journey times. The EIB is also helping Croatia transform into an energy-efficient country by advising the capital Zagreb on improving energy efficiency in public buildings and decarbonising public transport, including bus and tram systems,” the EIB said.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska said: “The negative effects of climate change can only be mitigated if we work together, and Croatia has an important role to play. An important step towards improving our response to climate change is to identify and address knowledge gaps, and the EIB Climate Survey provides a good starting point. The EIB provides finance to tackle climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to debate and education on the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our funding with initiatives that raise awareness and knowledge about climate change. This is how we create a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”