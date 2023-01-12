Survey: Fear of poverty in Croatia above high European average

Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock / ilustracija

Rising living costs are the most pressing concern for most Europeans, and Croatians are no different than people elsewhere in Europe, showed the autumn 2022 Eurobarometer survey.

Croatians fear poverty and exclusion from society, the latest Eurobarometer showed.

As many as 93 percent of respondents in the EU expressed concern about the rising costs of living, the European Parliament reported.

Croatia is close to the average, with 91 percent of respondents reporting they were “worried”, according to a poll conducted for the EP by Kantar.

A large number of Europeans also fear poverty and exclusion from society, as many as 82 percent. Croatia is significantly above the European average, with as many as 87 percent of respondents being tormented by this fear.

Croatian citizens are also above the average in their fear of the spread of infectious diseases such as covid-19 and monkeypox, with the share of ‘concerned’ at 67 percent. At the EU level, it is 62 percent.

Hard time covering expenses with income

Nearly 60 percent of the respondents in Croatia said it is a bit more difficult to cover living expenses with their income now compared to before. At the EU level, difficulties were mentioned by slightly less than half of the respondents.

Most Europeans are not satisfied with the measures implemented by their governments and the EU in an attempt to solve the crisis. 64 percent of respondents at the EU level are not satisfied with their government’s response, and 56 percent with the reaction of Brussels.

In Croatia, 72 percent of respondents are not satisfied with government measures, and 62 percent with EU measures.

Important support for the economy

As many as 40 percent of respondents in Croatia underscored the fight against poverty and exclusion from society as the priorities of the European Parliament, three percentage points more than at the EU level.

The main priority should still be supporting the economy and creating jobs, which was singled out by approximately 42 percent of Croats, compared to 31 percent of Europeans.

Public Health is third on the list of priorities, which was singled out by 34 percent of respondents.

Opportunity to work

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of Croatia’s membership in the EU, as many as half of the respondents singled out the opening of new opportunities for work as the main advantage.

At the EU level, only 23 percent of respondents made such an assessment.

A total of 32 percent of Croats believe that the accession to the EU has improved the standard of living in Croatia, compared to 18 percent at the level of the Union.

Almost the same percentage believes that accession to the bloc has boosted the growth of the Croatian economy and that the EU helps preserve peace and strengthen security, the results of the survey show.