Swimmer Dino Sinovcic wins bronze at Paris Paralympic Games

Yordan Rusev / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia

Croatia's best para swimmer, Dino Sinovcic, on Saturday won the bronze medal in the 100m backstroke in the S6 category at the Paris Paralympic Games, thus defending his bronze medal from the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Sinovcic finished the race with a time of 1:15.73. The silver medal went to China’s Jingang Wang (1:15.16) and the gold to his compatriot Hong Yang (1:14.31).

This is the second Paralympic medal for the 32-year-old native of Split.

Sinovcic previously won two silver medals, one gold and one bronze at European championships, as well as two golds and one silver at world championships.

Sinovcic’s is the third medal for Croatian Paralympians competing at the Paris Paralympic Games, with table tennis player Anđela Mužinic Vincetic having won a gold medal in the WS3 category while Luka Bakovic won a bronze in the shot put in the F46 category.

Croatian Paralympians have so far won 29 medals – six golds, eight silvers and 15 bronzes – at the Summer Paralympic Games.