Swollen Drava river threatens homes in Koprivnica-Krizevci County

Podijeli :

N1 / Ivana Tomić

The municipalities of Drnje and Hlebine in northern Croatia took all the necessary measures on Monday and on Tuesday morning to prevent the swollen Drava River from overtopping the banks, and severe flood warning was in place in this part of Koprivnica-Krizevci County.

However, the river swamped some parts of those municipalities, flooded parts of the village of Torčec in Drnje and posed a threat to properties and holiday cottages.

A score of people were evacuated from their homes and accommodated in a local community centre.

The level of the Drava at the Botovo measuring station reached 63 centimetres on Tuesday morning and severe flood warning was still in effect.

As many as 150 Croatian Army troops were deployed in the region to help firefighters and villagers in their efforts to prevent the local rivers from breaking the flood barriers.