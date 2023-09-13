Talks resume with retailers in efforts to cut prices

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The government and executives of retail chains resumed talks on Wednesday morning on how to lower the prices of products from the consumer basket.

After the meeting, the participants are expected to address the press.

Economy Minister Davor Filipovic said on Tuesday, after a series of meetings with retailers, that all stood ready to support the government’s initiative to cut the prices of consumer basket products, announcing an agreement in two days.

All retailers support the government’s proposal in principle and talks will continue on Wednesday, he said.

The idea is to restore the value of the consumer basket to what it was on 31 December, Filipovic said. Not all retailers are the same and “that will be done as much as possible,” he added.