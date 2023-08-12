Ten Croats placed in pretrial detention over Athens fan violence

On Friday, three examining magistrates questioned 30 out of 105 football fans, arrested by the Greek police following the recent violent clashes between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb supporters in Athens, and 12 of those interrogated men will be kept in custody until trial.
Of those 12 suspects placed on remand in the Greek capital city ,10 are Croatian nationals, one is a Greek national and one is Albanian.
On Saturday, the interrogation of another 30 arrested men by the three examining judges will follow.
Over 100 persons have been arrested over the violent clashes between fans of AEK and Dinamo Zagreb in Athens on Monday night in which 29-year-old AEK fan Michalis Katsouris lost his life.
None of the suspects has been charged with this killing so far as the perpetrator has yet to be identified.
